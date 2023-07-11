Government-private schools of Himachal will remain closed from tomorrow, change in monsoon break due to heavy rains

Shimla: Due to continuous heavy rains, the education department has made a big change in the monsoon break in all the schools of the state. Now from tomorrow all government and private schools in the state will remain closed.

Monsoon break has been changed according to different districts of the state. The Directorate of Higher Education issued orders in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the orders issued by the department, 23 days monsoon holidays have been declared in district Kullu from July 10 to August 1, while Lahaul and Spiti will have 42 days holidays from July 10 to August 20.

Schools will remain closed till July 15 in Kinnaur, Pangi, and Bharmour. Apart from this, a six-day holiday has been announced till July 15 in the winter closing schools of the state. Schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE in the state will decide holidays at their own level.