Fourlane Update: Fourlane-projects responsible for floods, read full news

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, organizations fighting for the rights of environmental protection, four lane affected and MNREGA workers have blamed the four-lane construction companies, NHAI and hydropower projects of the state for the devastating floods in the state.

In Mandi, Guman Singh Thakur of Himalaya Policy Campaign, BR Kaundal from Land Acquisition Affected Committee and Joginder Walia of Fourlane Affected Forum said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari did not express any regret even after visiting the flood affected areas.

While the Four-lane construction companies are responsible for this devastation, which instead of dumping the debris of the Four-lane has been thrown into the Beas river, which has been the biggest reason for this catastrophic flood. Also hydroelectric projects are responsible.

Those who caused this devastation by opening the gates of the dams made of run of the river. Guman Singh said that the unscientific construction of four-lane is the biggest reason for this devastation. He said that the Himalayas are the most fragile mountains.

It is not possible to build on the lines of the plains here. He said that from the debris of the Manali Atal Tunnel to the construction of the four-lane, the companies from Manali to Pandoh threw all the debris into the Beas river.

Apart from this, the gates of the dams were opened by the hydel projects on Parvati and Beas rivers in case of floods, which caused this devastation. He called for a comprehensive comprehensive multidisciplinary and participatory review of the various factors that contributed to and aggravated this disaster.