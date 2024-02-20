Massive Landslide Near Six Miles On Chandigarh Manali Four Lane, Machine Operator Buried Under Debris

Shimla : The hill has cracked again near six miles between Mandi and Pandoh on Chandigarh-Manali four lane. A large quantity of large stones and debris have fallen from the hill.

The LNT machine working on the spot and its operator have come under its influence. The machine operator is reported to be buried under the debris.

The accident happened around 1.30 in the afternoon. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the rescue team of NHAI, KMC Company Management, District Administration and Police left for the spot. Due to huge amount of debris on the highway, traffic has completely stopped.

Vehicles are being sent from Mandi to Kullu via Kataula and from Pandoh to Sundernagar via Gohar. According to the information, the contractor of KMC company was doing the work of removing the debris that had already fallen here.

Then suddenly a huge amount of stones and debris fell from the hill. It is being told that sensing the danger, the machine operator tried to escape by getting out of the machine, but could not succeed and got buried under the debris.

Now the work of removing the debris is being done by calling another machine on the spot. Only after that the buried machine operator can be taken out.