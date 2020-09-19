Highest 12 deaths, 432 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

The state reported 432 Covid cases on Friday, taking the total number to 11,622. Besides, the highest number of 12 deaths were also registered.

Four deaths were reported in Shimla, three in Kangra, two in Solan, and one each in Sirmaur and Mandi in the last 24 hours — the number of Covid deaths crossed 100.

The highest number of 82 cases was reported in Una, followed by 70 in Mandi, 69 in Shimla, 67 in Sirmaur, 41 in Solan, 30 in Bilaspur, 24 in Kangra, 17 in Kullu, 14 in Chamba, nine in Hamirpur, six in Lahaul and Spiti and three in Kinnaur. The number of active cases in the state was 4,430.

Three men, all above 60 years of age, died of coronavirus in Kangra on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities from the virus in the district to 24. Besides, 24 persons tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-six persons, including a jawan of the Indian Reserve Battalion, tested positive for Covid-19 in Una district. The infected persons also included three members of a family in Ward No. 4, an 11-year-old girl of Ward No. 11, and a 40-year-old man in Friends Colony of Una city. Two members of a family in Mehatpur also tested Covid positive.

Forty-one persons tested Covid positive in Solan district. Besides, three deaths from the virus were also reported in MMU Medical College, Kumarhatti. Two men and a 55-year-old woman in Nalagarh, all suffering from an acute respiratory infection and co-morbidity, died of Covid.

Sixty-seven cases, including 15 in Nahan, were reported in Sirmaur district on Friday. They were mainly the primary contacts of patients, said Deputy Commissioner RK Pruthi.

