Painful road accident in Kinnaur

A major road accident has occurred in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. Five people have died in this tragic accident that happened on Wednesday afternoon. The accident was so terrible that the car was blown to pieces.

After the post-mortem at Reckong Peo Hospital, the bodies of all the deceased have been handed over to their families.

At the same time, the police is busy investigating the reasons for the accident. According to the information, Bolero Camper had left for Sangla for the road show.

But at around 11:00 in the morning, near Roghi Dakho on Reckong Peo-Shilati-Karchham link road, the vehicle went out of control and fell 500 feet below the bank of Sutlej River. Pedestrians passing by the road informed the accident at Reckong Peo police station.

After this the police team reached the spot. Police, Home Guards, and local people started relief work. After much effort, the body was taken out of the ditch and taken to Regional Hospital Reckong Peo for post-mortem. All the deceased worked in the Mahindra showroom.

names of the dead

In the accident, the driver Abhishek (24) son of Rakesh Kumar village Kalpa, Tanuj (25) son of late Sham Lal village Khawangi Kalpa, Arun (29) son of Indra Lal village Shong, Upendra (25) son Ravindra Kumar village Sapni and Sameer (26) son of Bhagat Chand village Barang district Kinnaur died on the spot. SP Kinnaur Vivek Chahal, while confirming the road accident, said that the police have conducted post-mortem and handed over the body to the family members.