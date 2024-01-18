An oxygen-assisted young man arrived in Solan and demanded a job for his wife from the government

Solan: In the Sarkar Aapke Dwar program organized in Nauni on Wednesday, a youth from Solan reached Nauni with the help of oxygen support in the court of Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil regarding his problem, seeing which everyone sitting in the auditorium was stunned.

During this, the youth informed the Health Minister Dr. Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil about the problem and demanded that his problem should be resolved as soon as possible.

Youth Vineet Sahni told that he has been on oxygen support for two years and even after completing his education, he is finding it difficult to survive. He told that he has no parents and his wife is also disabled.

During this time, the young man showed all his documents to the health minister, and he appealed to the government for help and said that his wife should be given a job so that she can live comfortably. He told that the health minister has assured him that all possible help will be provided to him.

Let us tell you that Dr. Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil reached the Sarkar Gaon Dwar program in Gram Panchayat Nauni and listened to the problems of the people.

During this period, a total of 40 complaints were resolved in the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme. Of these, 22 complaints and one demand were received in writing and 17 complaints were received orally.