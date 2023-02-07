The way for Four-lane near the Kangra Airport is Clear: Four-lane will go to Kachiyari via Rajol-Salangadi-Ichhi

Due to the expansion of Kangra Airport, the work of the suspended Four-lane will get approval soon. Its DPR has been prepared and sent for approval.

Keeping in mind that minimum number of buildings should come under the road, a plan has been made to connect Rajol to Salangadi, near IT Park and Mataur by cutting inside and connecting it to the main road in Kachhiyari.

Due to this, the people of Gaggal, Matour, and surrounding areas will not have to bear the brunt of the devastation. Not only this, better facilities will be provided to the people by making this road near the airport and IT park.

For the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane, the work stopped near Gaggal airport is also going to get approval soon.

Four laning work is going on a large scale from Pathankot to 32 miles. Let us tell you that due to the expansion of the airport, the condition of the four-lane was not clear.

Now, after getting the approval of the airport proposal and the preparation of the plan for the required land, the plan for the fourth time of the four-lane is being considered almost final.

The special thing about this survey is that very few buildings will come under its grip. Not only this, but it will also provide enough space for the airport.

Although some part of the pre-decided place of IT Park will come in the road, it will be an important link to connect Dharamshala and surrounding areas from the point of view of tourism.

On the other hand, the Project Director of NHAI Vikas Surjewala says that the DPR has been prepared and sent for approval. Hope to get approval soon. (hdm)

According to the new Survey, the Road will Pass Through these Villages

In the proposal that has been prepared at present, the new road will reach Matour main road from Rajol to Bhadotha Balla, near BSF Center, Keodian, Salangadi, near IT Park, Patola, and Ansoli from Ichhi through the lower empty part.

Next to this, near the newly constructed building of Matour College, without disturbing the market, going from the fields to Kachhiyari, it will reach the main road with four lanes.

