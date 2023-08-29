LPG gas cylinder became cheaper by Rs 200, these consumers will get benefit

The central government has given a big relief to the people who are struggling with inflation. The government has announced a subsidy of up to Rs 200 on the prices of domestic gas cylinders in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

However, only the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme will get this subsidy. This decision of the cabinet will put an additional burden of about Rs 7500 crore on the government.

Let us inform that the Central Government had started the Ujjwala scheme in the year 2016 across the country. Under this scheme, beneficiaries can avail subsidy on 12 gas cylinders in a year.

Under this scheme, families coming below the poverty line get the facility of cooking gas connection free of cost.