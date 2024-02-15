Orange alert of heavy rain and snowfall for four days in Himachal

Shimla : Orange alert has been issued for four days of heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. According to the forecast released by Meteorological Center Shimla on Thursday, a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active from the evening of February 17.

Due to its effect, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of the state from 18 to 21 February. Orange alert has been issued by the department for these four days.

According to the department, there may be light to moderate rain in the plains and low altitude areas of the state from 17 to 21 February. Whereas there will be rain and snowfall in the central and high hills.

During this period, there are chances of heavy rain and snowfall in many areas of central and high hill districts of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi.

At the same time, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at some places in the plains and central hills along with hailstorm at isolated places. The average maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal during this period.

Important guidelines for tourists and local people

In case of heavy rain and snowfall, tourists and local people have been advised to stay away from places sensitive to snowfall and landslides.

It is also advised to follow any traffic advisories issued regarding weather, follow advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments and check for traffic jams on the route before leaving for your destination. .

minimum temperature

Minimum temperature in Shimla 6.6, Sundernagar 3.1, Bhuntar 2.4, Kalpa 0.4, Dharamshala 7.2, Una 4.6, Nahan 8.5, Keylong -8.2, Palampur 5.5, Solan 3.0, Manali 0.6, Kangra 6.2, Mandi 4.0, Bilaspur 5.1, Chamba 5.9, Dalhousie 8.0, Jubbarhatti 8.0, Kufri 5.5, Kukumseri -9.3, Narkanda 2.2, Bharmour 3.9, Rekong Peo 3.5, Seubag 2.0, Dhaulakuan 8.0, Barthin 3.6, Samdo -4.9, Paonta Sahib 9.0, Sarahan 2.0 and 12.0 degree Celsius in Dehragopipur. Was recorded.