Truck-operators-protest-against-the-closure-of-the-cement-plant,-NH-jam,-traffic-divert

The cement plant dispute in Himachal Pradesh, which has been going on for a month, has deepened further. Truck operators are now on a cross-border battle regarding freight. Thousands of truck operators are taking out a foot march today to protest against the closure of two cement plants in the state.

About 5,000 truck operators from Darlaghat and Barmana have participated in this. This 12 kilometer march from Nauni to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bilaspur has started at 11:30 am.

Due to this, there has been a jam on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. Traffic from Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been diverted on Ghagas-Jukhala road. Passengers traveling are facing difficulties.

In view of the foot march, around 100 police personnel have been deployed. The Bilaspur District Truck Operator Sabha Barmana and the unions associated with the Darlaghat Cement Plant have announced a foot march from Nauni to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Bilaspur. Via Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, this march will reach the Deputy Commissioner’s office at around 2 pm.

It may be noted that in the foot march held in Bilaspur city on December 30, the truck operators created ruckus. Traffic was disrupted on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway for about two hours.

Superintendent of Police Diwakar Sharma said that in view of the march of the operators, elaborate security arrangements have been made. Police has been deployed at various places.