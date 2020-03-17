All major temples in Himachal shut owing to coronavirus

All temples in Kangra and Una districts are being closed down from Tuesday afternoon due to coronavirus, by the respective district administrations.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said the Shiva temple in Baijnath was closed on Monday. The Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra, the Jawalamukhi temple, the Chamunda temple and the Baglamukhi temples are being closed down on Tuesday, he said.

The temples were expected to receive a large number of devotees due to Navratri beginning March 25.

The Deputy Commissioner said web and YouTube channels would be used to provide ‘darshan; to devotees.

Only the staff would be allowed into temples from Tuesday afternoon.

The Dalai Lama temple at McLeodganj would also be closed from Wednesday.

Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the devotees coming for the Chintpurni temple are being stopped at the state border and sent back after counselling on coronavirus.

