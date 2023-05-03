NABARD Projects of Brightening the Rural Roads Worth Rs114 Crores will be on the ground soon

A big campaign for the development of rural roads is about to start in the state. The Public Works Department has completed the process of tendering the approved project in the last week of March. The department is going to launch these projects soon.

Work on 25 projects approved by NABARD will start soon. These projects worth Rs 114.15 crore will benefit those rural areas, where the condition of roads was poor or where roads have not yet reached.

After the approval of the state government, the Public Works Department had sent these projects to the NABARD headquarters at the beginning of the year for approval. More than 150 km long roads are to be constructed in these projects.

The special thing is that the budget will be spent on these projects of NABARD with a difference of 90-10. That is, only 10 percent of the total 114.15 crore rupees will remain with the state government.

Even after the approval of these projects, the Public Works Department has sent the proposals for the upcoming projects with the approval of the State Government.

Even though the work on these projects is starting in the month of April, the approval of all 25 projects was received on March 28 and they have been included in the budget of the last financial year.

At present, the necessary formalities related to all the 25 projects have been completed by the Public Works Department and now the work will be started after tendering these projects.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has also made it clear that no shortage of funds will be allowed to come in the way of the state’s development. The projects have been sent to the Central Government and there is a possibility of getting approval soon.

On the other hand, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Ajay Gupta said that projects are being sent regularly to NABARD and PMGSY for approval. 25 projects have been approved in NABARD.