Doorstep delivery of food items begins in Shimla

Shimla : To restrict movement during curfew relaxation, the district administration today started the home delivery of grocery items. It also released the list of 58 stores willing to provide service in all 34 wards under the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

“The home delivery facility has been started in the city from 9 am to 5 pm. Over 500 volunteers have come forward to help. The list of chemists will be uploaded on the Facebook page of the district administration tomorrow for home delivery of medicines,” said Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap.

He said 60 persons going to UP were stopped at the Shoghi barrier and urged to stay back. Arrangements had been made for their stay and food, he said, adding that the quarantine facility was available in the district at the Shoghi barrier, the Kuddu barrier at Rohru and at the Fadis bridge in Nerva sharing the border with Uttarakhand.

“If people did not stop moving, we will be compelled to quarantine them,” said the DC.

He said more quarantine centres would be made functional in the buildings of government college hostels, schools and hospitals.

Chief Divisional Retail Sales Manager-cum-State-level Coordinator, Oil Industry, Anil Kumar Singh said there were a total of 208 LPG distributors catering to around 19.50 lakh consumers and 494 retail outlets. There was no shortage of LPG in the state.

Meanwhile, 15 persons were arrested for violation of curfew in the state, taking the tally of the accused to 302. As many as 114 vehicles have been impounded and a fine of Rs 7,600 imposed on the violators.

240 tourists stranded in HP

At least 240 tourists, including 140 international, are stranded in the state due to the countrywide lockdown. As many as 130 are stranded in Kangra district, 97 in Kullu district, nine in Sirmaur, three in Shimla and one in Chamba. Arrangements have been made for their stay and food. Instructions have been issued to district tourism officials to ensure that they are comfortable. The tourists could not be allowed to go before April 14 due to the curfew, said Director, Tourism, Yunus.

Banks to open for 4 hours All banks will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm and the curfew will be relaxed between 10 am and 1 pm. The facility of e-pass on WhatsApp has been started and over 2,500 dry ration kits distributed to the needy. Relief for stranded Himachalis Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in New Delhi will provide food and shelter to students and others from the state stranded in Delhi-NCR. Similar facilities have also been available in Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh. Contact numbers OSD, Himachal Bhawan, Delhi: Sushil Singla (98685-39423), Deputy Resident Commissioner, Himachal Bhawan, Delhi: Vivek Mahajan (88028-03672) Landline number 011-23711964. Manager of Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh, Anil Kapoor (81463-13167) Receptionist Mahinder Chauhan (99888-89009) Source : The Tribune

