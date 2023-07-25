Water overflows from Malana Power Project-II dam, people advised to stay away from Parvati river

Shimla: Water is overflowing in the dam of Phase II of the Malana Hydroelectric Project. Due to overflowing of water, now there is a danger of breaking the dam.

The road beyond Bridge Four to Malana is obstructed after the flood. In such a situation, silt and flood debris could not be removed from the dam.

The dam of Malana Power Project Phase II is away from Malana village. The dam of Malana Power Project Phase I is below Malana village. From here the water has been transported to Chauhki village through a tunnel.

Valley residents Gurdial Singh, Sher Singh Thakur said that the projects built in Parvati Valley can become the cause of destruction anytime. Therefore, their proper operation should be ensured.

There is an atmosphere of panic among the people of the low-lying areas after the water overflowed from the dam of the power project. The administration has sent a team. People have been advised to stay away from the banks of the Parvati River.

In this regard, SDM Sadar Vikas Shukla said that the administration has sent a team to the spot in view of the danger.

People have been appealed to stay away from the river banks. He said that the administration is monitoring the situation.