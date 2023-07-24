No action yet on 350 posts of conductor

Shimla: The government had invited applications in the month of April to fill the posts of conductors in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. Unemployed youth had submitted applications at the rate of Rs 450 per application.

It is going to be five months, till now no further action has been implemented after receiving the applications for the 350 posts of conductors in the corporation, for which the applications were invited.

Due to this there is despair among the unemployed youth. Daulat Ram, Sant Ram, Khemraj, Shyamlal, Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Om Prakash, Neemchand and hundreds of other unemployed youth say that the government should provide relief to them by starting the process of inviting applications to fill the posts of operators in the corporation as soon as possible.