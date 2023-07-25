Librarian not recruited since 2009, JOA’s R&P recruitment rules not made for three years

Shimla: R&D recruitment rules of Junior Library Assistant ie JOA have not been made in the state for three years. Due to this, the librarian recruitment process has been pending for a long time.

The unemployed librarians of the state are demanding recruitment, but the government and the education department are not taking it seriously.

As per the information, on August 31, 2020, the posts of 771 Assistant Librarian were converted into Junior Assistant Librarian by the Higher Education Department.

After this, separate JOA recruitment rules were to be made, but this process has not been completed for a long time. If we talk about the recruitment of an Assistant Librarian, that too has not been done since 2009.

Himachal Pradesh Unemployed Librarian Association has demanded the government to fill the vacant posts of Junior Library Assistant soon. The Sangh has submitted a memorandum regarding this demand to the Education Minister.

Unemployed Librarians Association says that even after a long time, the recruitment process for this post has not started.

Union President Surjit Dhiman said that according to the notification of the Higher Education Department on August 31, 2020, the vacant posts of 771 Assistant Librarians were converted into JOA Library by the department.

Out of this, approval was also received in August, 2021 on the instructions of the cabinet to fill 235 posts. But even after the lapse of so much time, the recruitment process could not start.

There are 235 JOA librarians out of 1360 posts under the Higher Education Department, but the rules for JOA recruitment have not been made for a long time.

94 seats allotted for B-Pharmacy

Hamirpur. Himachal Pradesh Technical University Hamirpur conducted the second round of B-Pharmacy counseling on the basis of HPCET merit.

On the second day, 94 candidates were allotted seats in the counseling for general category and general category sub-categories seats.

Dean of Technical University, Academic Prof. Jaidev said that the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report in the concerned educational institutions by 4 pm on July 26, those who will not report in the concerned educational institutions within the stipulated time period, that seat will be considered vacant.

Whereas, on the basis of B.Tech (Direct Entry) JEE Main, the second phase of counseling will be held on July 25 and 26.