109 crore loss due to unseasonal rains; Department’s forecast, weather will be clear till May 14

The rain alert has been lifted in Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, the weather is going to be clear now. Meteorological Department Director Surendra Paul said that the alert issued for rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh has been removed.

Western disturbances are no longer active in the state. In such a situation, there are chances of rain and snowfall for the next few days. The weather will remain clear in the state till May 12. During this, sunshine will remain in all the areas of the state.

An alert for rain and hailstorm was issued by the Meteorological Department on Monday, but during this time the weather remained clear throughout the day in Shimla and other areas of the state.

Due to this, people have got relief to a great extent due to continuous rain and hailstorm since last few days. Due to rain and snowfall in the state for the last several days, the temperature is still running below normal.

The minimum temperature in the capital Shimla was 12.2, Sundernagar 12.4, Bhuntar 8.6, Dalhousie 8.4, Manali 5.0, Kalpa 5.0, Dharamshala 12.2, Bilaspur 17, Keylong -0.7, Chamba 12.2, Dalhousie 6.3 and Hamirpur. The minimum temperature recorded is 15.7 degree Celsius.

A total loss of Rs 109 crore has been caused due to unseasonal rains in Himachal. The loss to the agriculture sector is estimated at Rs 40 crore and to the horticulture sector at Rs 30 crore. Apart from this, the Jal Shakti and Public Works Department has also suffered a loss of crores of rupees. -hdm

maximum temperature

Shimla 22.4

Sundernagar 29.2

Bhuntar 23.2

Dharamshala 26.0

Una 36.0

solan 27.5

Manali 16.2

Bilaspur 30.0

Hamirpur 31.5

Kangra 33.6

Chamba 27.2