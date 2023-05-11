Jibhi a Place full of Beautiful Views and Natural Beauty

Jibhi is a popular tourist destination located in Himachal Pradesh which is surrounded by lush green forests and mountains.

If you want to spend some peaceful time with your family or girlfriend, then there is no better place than Jibbi. Jibi is one such tourist place in Himachal which is untouched by industrialization and surrounded by nature.

Dense deodar forests, serene freshwater lakes and ancient temples make this place extremely attractive. After visiting this place, you will never forget it.

You can stay in Victorian-style cottages located here where after staying you feel like you have reached Victorian times.

Breathing in the fresh air of Jibhi and listening to the melodious chirping of birds while living in the atmosphere here makes you feel like living in the lap of nature.

Biodiversity in Jibhi Himachal Pradesh

Jibhi is one such tourist place in Himachal Pradesh which is completely full of flora and fauna. The rich biodiversity of this place mesmerizes the tourists.

Your heart will be happy after seeing the forest and natural scenery here. You can spot many colorful birds like Tree Pie, Brown Dipper, Red Star, Bulbul, Pigeon and Jungle Fowl in Jibhi.

The forests of Jibhi are full of deodar trees and here you can see migratory birds apart from local birds. Many types of flowers can be seen in the dense forests here.

Tips for Traveling to Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes while traveling to Jibhi.

Always carry a first aid kit with you when you travel in case of an emergency.

If you are traveling to Jibhi in the months of December and January, then you must carry enough woolen clothes with you, else you may freeze to death.

Tourist and Attractive Places to Visit Near Jibhi

Jibhi Waterfalls

Jibhi waterfall is situated in the middle of forest and this waterfall is man-made. Water falls from great height here and you can click beautiful pictures and make memories.

It is 30 kms from the main jibhi chowk. Located a minute’s walk away, there is also a small wooden pool that connects the two sides of a stream that flows from the mountains. This is the perfect place to sit, relax and take in the breathtaking view.

Chahni Kothi

This Kothi is made of stone and wood and the name of this Kothi is derived from the name of Chehni village. It is situated in Jibhi valley near Tirthan valley.

There is no road of any kind present here, so you have to walk in this area and it may take around 1 hour to reach here. You can reach here either from Shringa Rishi Gate.

Although there is an unpaved road, it is accessible on foot using woodland trails of about 1 km. Chahni Kothi is a very charming and attractive place. There are lush green forests all around here, which present a beautiful sight to tourists.

Shringa Rishi Temple

This temple is a great place for tourism and one of the most famous Jibhi tourist places. People come here with spiritual ideology, pray here and seek blessings for a better future. This temple is a unique example of natural beauty.

This temple is surrounded by natural greenery and beautiful flowers which makes the view of this temple even more charming and mesmerizing. The temple is built at a very high altitude, beautiful natural views can be seen from here.

This temple is an important sacred religious place for the local people. The local people worship the deities of this temple and consider it very sacred.

Shringa Rishi is one of the 18 heads of this place and this holy place is dedicated to Shringa Rishi. Shringa Rishi was an incredible and prominent figure of the Ramayana period and his father was Vibhandaka Rishi.

Sheshnag Temple

The Sheshnag temple is located at a very short distance from the Jibhi town and is much smaller than the Shringa Rishi temple, situated amidst lush green meadows in a dense forest. It is a beautiful place to be seen.

Jalori Pass

Jalori Pass is situated at an altitude of 10236 feet and it is a great Himalayan track. The pass opens between late March and early April and is available until September. After that snowfall completely engulfs this area and it is not safe to walk or roam here.

Jalori Pass can be reached by private cabs from Jibhi or Shoja. It takes approximately less than 1 hour to reach the pass. The road here is quite dangerous and has many dangerous turns. There is a temple of Jalori Mata nearby here.

There are also some shops available for food and refreshments. This area is very green in spring but in winter it accumulates a lot of snow. The ambience of the place is mesmerizing, which makes it a must visit.

Serolsar Lake

Serolsar Lake, also known as Sheroyul or Sirolsar. It is located at a distance of 5 kilometers from Jalori Pass. This lake is situated at an altitude of 10171 ft and its trek starts from Jalori Pass.

It can be reached only on foot. It takes around 2 to 3 hours to reach the shore of the lake. The route to the lake is very exciting and scenic and is full of natural wonders.

On this way, you will get to see beautiful views of mountains, flowers, meadows etc. covered with green trees on both sides, which look like a scene from an exciting movie.

The lake is known as a holy and mystical lake, and the locals claim that its water has medicinal properties. There are many places for picnics nearby which give us a glimpse of beautiful landscape and breathtaking natural beauty.

Budhi Nagin Temple

Budhi Nagin Temple is a small and ancient temple situated near Serolsar Lake on the north side.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Budhi Nagin, who is considered the mother of all serpent deities like Sheshnag, Mahunag, Kamrunag, etc. and she is also considered the goddess of snakes.

This is a very important and sacred temple for the local people. You can come here for darshan.

Raghupur Fort

One way from Jalori Pass leads to Serolsar Lake, while the other way leads to the ancient ruins of Raghupur Fort, 4 km away.

The fort was built as a defensive structure during the reign of King Raghupur of Kullu but now the fort is nothing more than ruins. But the lush green Jibhi Valley surrounding the fort and the way to reach it makes it a better place and an adventure to visit.

Best Time To Visit Jibhi

If you want to visit Jibhi, then the best time to visit this place is between the months of October and May. During this, the weather of Jibhi is very beautiful and cool.

The months of January and February are for those who want to enjoy the cold and snowfall to the fullest.

How to Reach Jibhi

How to Reach Jibhi by Flight

The nearest airport to Jibhi is Bhuntar Airport near Kullu at a distance of 60 km. You can easily reach Jibhi by hiring a taxi from the airport.

How to Reach Jibhi by Train

The nearest railway station to Jibhi is at Shimla which is about 150 km away from Jibhi. Rental cars are easily available from the railway station which will take you to Jibhi.

How to Reach Jibhi by Road

There are many buses available from Delhi to Jibhi which will drop you at AUT. There are many direct buses and cars available to go from Aut to Jibhi.

Jibhi Google Map

