100 Kilometers of Roads will be Built with 250 Crores in Hamirpur

An amount of Rs 250 crore will be spent on the construction and strengthening of 100 km of roads under the Public Works Department Hamirpur. For the construction and strengthening of these roads, a DPR has been prepared and sent to the Government of India.

Crores of rupees will be spent on these roads under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. After getting the approval, the department will start the work of construction and strengthening of roads.

Not only this, preparations have also been made to make a DPR for the construction of road from Rangas to Badsar under the Central Road Fund. This road will be constructed from Rangas to Badsar and from Badsar to Baghchal Brij.

This route will touch Fornell at Jhanduta. The formalities of the process of construction of this road of about 72 km have been started. The DPR for this 72-kilometer road has been prepared.

After preparing the DPR, the upcoming process is being completed. After getting permission from the government, an amount of Rs 300 crore will be spent on this route.

Apparently, being the home district of the Chief Minister, instructions have been given to construct a road from Rangas to Badsar and from Badsar to Baghchal Brij. This road will be constructed from the Central Road Fund.

This route will be of about 72 kilometers and an amount of Rs 300 crore will be spent on it. Overall, a network of roads will be laid in Hamirpur with crores of rupees.

With the expenditure of crores on roads, where the number of roads will increase, there will be better facility of transportation.

According to the department, the DPR of the roads has been prepared in a planned manner. Work will be started in a phased manner as per the instructions.

At the same time, the proposal for the tunnel to be made from Dhaneta to Bangana has also been sent to the government.

After getting permission for the proposal, the tunnel will be constructed from here. The plan of tunnel from Dhaneta to Bangana has already been proposed by the Public Works Department.