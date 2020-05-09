4 more test positive in Himachal, tally 50

A 42-year-old man hailing from Dudhar village in Bijhri gram panchayat of Badsar subdivision was tested positive for novel coronavirus today. He had returned to the village from Delhi on April 29.

Since he had mild symptoms, his sample was taken on May 6 and sent to the Institute of Himalayan Biotechnology, Palampur. The report came as positive today. With this, the tally in the district rose to three. Two have already recovered.

Sources said the man was directed to follow home quarantine, but he was violating norms. He also visited a local barber.

The man lives in a joint family of 11. One of his sisters-in-law is a health worker and performing duty in the area. The movement of the patient has posed the risk for community spread in the area.

The patient has been shifted to Radhaswami Charitable Hospital, Bhota, and the samples of 15 of his primary contacts and 18 secondary contacts had been taken.

DC Harikesh Meena said the Bijhri panchyat had been declared a containment zone while the adjoining area had been notified as a buffer zone till further orders.

He said as the man violated home quarantine rule, action would be taken against him.

2-yr-old Chamba girl tests +ve

Dharamsala: Two-year-old daughter of a corona positive patient in Salooni area of Chamba district has tested positive for Covid 19.

The person was working as a truck driver in Baddi area of Solan district and had returned back to his home in Chamba. On May 5, he tested positive for corona. Though he was asymptomatic, he was tested in random samples taken by the health authorities.

Dr Rajesh Guleri, Chief Medical Officer, Chamba, said samples of all 38 contacts of two corona patients were sent for testing in which 37 have tested negative. But today two-year-old daughter of one of the patients tested positive. He said wife and two other daughters of the corona positive patient have, however, tested negative. Today’s case has taken total number of corona positive cases in Chamba district to eight.

Courier boy afllicted in Kangra

One more person, who had returned to Kangra from Delhi, has tested positive for Covid 19. The person had returned back to his native village Bala in Kangra sub division on April 28. He was working as courier boy in Delhi and had returned back after losing his job there. He had returned to Kangra in car along with two others.

The district administration authorities are now trying to locate and isolate the contacts of person who has tested positive. After this test report the total number of Corona cases in Kangra district has gone up to 7.

Woman tests +ve in Una

A woman, who had recently returned back to Una from Delhi, has tested positive in reports received by district administration of Una late in the evening. Deputy Commissioner Una, Sandeep Kumar confirmed that the lady, who was under institutional quarantine, has tested positive. This had taken the total number of corona positive cases in state to 50 and in Una district to 17.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments