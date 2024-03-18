15-years-old girl on the run after murder of father- Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh Police are on Lookout For 15 years old girl who is involved in the murder of her 52-years- old father in Jabalpur District.



On Friday morning, the girl sent a voice note from her father’s phone to her cousin. After the relative Informed police, a team was sending to her house, which was found locked. When they broke the door – police said they found the body of her father on the floor.

Now, police suspect That 15-years-old is on the run with 19-years-old man, who had earlier been arrested under the protection of children from sexual offences last year. He served his time in prison but was later released on bail. When police initially suspect that 19-year-old man to be the sole suspect in the murders, police officers said that they have CCTV footage to show that they are together.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. Aditya Pratap Singh said. ” Teams comprising our local police station and crime branch are on the lookout for the girl & the man”. He also said that they analyzed CCTV Footage and their phone numbers. They also recover the scooty that used by them and were spotted at Madan Mahal railway Station, where they abandoned their vehicle, before taking autorickshaw and heading to the bus stand.