2 more Delhi returnees Covid positive in state

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra and Hamirpur districts today, taking the tally of patients in the state to 52. In Kangra district, the number of cases has risen to eight — three active cases that have come to light in the last three days, one death and four patients who have been cured.

Kangra DC Rakesh Prajapati said that the person, who tested positive today, belongs to Ghena village in the Baba Baroh area of Kangra district. He used to stay in Delhi in the house of a person who tested positive yesterday in the Badsar area of Hamirpur.

“Yesterday, we got information from the Hamirpur authorities that he was staying in Delhi with the native of Baba Baroh before returning to Kangra on April 23.

He was shifted to the Dharamsala Zonal hospital Friday evening and kept in isolation. He was totally asymptomatic though he had stayed with a coronavirus positive person. Now, that he has tested positive, his family members have also been put in quarantine,” said Prajapati.

The Hamirpur man, who tested positive today, had come from Delhi on May 6 and was admitted to Hamirpur medical college.

55 test negative in Mandi

Mandi: Medical reports of all primary contacts of Covid-19 patients in Mandi district have come out negative, giving a big relief to the health authorities. CMO Jeevanand Chauhan said the test reports of all 55 primary contacts of Covid-19 patients were negative.

Warriors welcomed

Hamirpur: Roses were showered on corona warriors of Dr Radhakrishanan Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday on their return from a dedicated Covid hospital in Bhota. A team of 20 members — doctors, nurses and paramedical staff — arrived at the hospital after 28 days. The team was rushed to the Covid hospital after a patient from Una was sent here. Dr Anil Chauhan, Principal of the college, said the team had to stay in quarantine for 14 days. He added that the medical college had constituted three teams of dedicated staff to serve Covid-19 patients. — OC

