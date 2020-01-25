57 airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti

Kullu : As many as 57 persons, including six patients, were airlifted from Lahaul and 58 from Kullu yesterday. Three sorties were carried out to rescue the stranded.

In-charge of the flight service in Kullu Ashok Kumar said the flights landed at the Satingri, Barring, Chokhang and Jispa helipads.

The Chief Medical Officer at the district hospital, Keylong, said five patients were airlifted from the hospital. They were taken to Kullu.

A woman, stated to be critical, was also airlifted from Lahaul to Kullu. With the stranded being rescued, locals heaved a sigh of relief yesterday.

he issue was highlighted in these columns. A number of people were stuck in snowbound Lahaul-Spiti. Following the report, the state government took steps to get them out of the tribal area.

Residents of Lahaul-Spiti said there should be a regular flight service. “In case of an emergency, we have no option. Air ambulance is the only hope as the Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Lahaul, on the Manali-Leh highway remains blocked due to heavy snowfall. The alternative route via the Rohtang tunnel is not open for locals.

Almost all roads restored: Shimla DC

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap on Thursday said all roads, except Dodra Kwar, had been restored in Shimla district.

He said the Shimla-Rampur and Rohru-Kharapathar-Chopal roads had been opened, adding that the electricity supply too was restored in most rural areas.

Kashyap said adequate machinery had been deployed on link roads. “There is no shortage of essential commodities in far-flung areas of the district,” he stated.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments