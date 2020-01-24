Mandi to be first e-district

Mandi will be the first e-district in the state and will go paperless soon. Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur along with his staff is working hard to achieve the target.

Thakur said, “Mandi district will be the first e-district in the state and we are about to achieve the target. Under the project, all kinds of certificates will be provided online. We aim to provide the service from April 1 this year. All offices across the district will be connected with a computer network to provide services related to common citizens online”.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “Around 90 per cent work has been done to make my office paperless. Efforts are on to achieve the 100 per cent target soon. The work is underway to make all government offices in Mandi district paperless. We are working hard and no other district is even close to compete with us”.

“The state government is focusing on implementing the e-district project in the entire state. People will be able to file online complaints related to their grievances or do registration in employment offices or avail of certificates online. The authorities are working to weed out old flies from offices,” he added.

