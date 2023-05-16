Priyanka Gandhi will send a video message in the gratitude rally on the restoration of OPS

Shimla: After the restoration of old pension in Himachal, a gratitude rally is proposed on May 28 in Dharamshala of the New Pension Scheme Employees Federation. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also send her video message in this gratitude rally.

In fact, the NPS Sangh met Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla and invited her for the Dharamshala rally. He expressed his inability to come but has said to send his video message.

This rally to be held in Dharamshala on May 28 has been proposed at the police ground. However, its permission has not come yet.

Of course, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be thanked for this rally, but invitations are also being sent to all cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs of the state government. People from the National Body of NPS Association can also come in this.

With this rally, the basis for old pension can also be prepared for the Lok Sabha elections. In the rally, a large amount should also be given to the government and the Chief Minister in the Relief Fund or Sukhashraya Fund.