Chances of rain and snowfall from January 8

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and snowfall across the state. The rainy season will start from January 8 and there will be snowfall in different parts of the state for the next 72 hours.

The Meteorological Department has told the administrative officials to be prepared for this coming change. According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic western disturbance over Jammu and adjacent northern Pakistan is moving towards Haryana. It is 3.1 kilometers above sea level.

According to the Meteorological Department, another western disturbance is likely to become active on the night of January 8 and impact northwestern Himachal. During this period, there will be a huge drop in temperature.

The average temperature of the state will be between one to two degrees Celsius. There is no change in smog alert in seven districts.

The Meteorological Department has advised to be careful while driving in the plains for the next 48 hours. At present, the lowest temperature in the state is in Samdho.

The temperature here is minus six degrees Celsius, while Dharamshala has recorded a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, which is the highest in the state. Gardeners are also worried due to the lack of rain.

The conditions of zero-degree temperature which are helpful for the growth of apple have not yet been created.

Apple plants require about one and a half thousand hours of zero-degree temperature. Gardeners are likely to face snowfall in January as the temperature reaches zero degrees.