Sunset Point – A beautiful Destination to Visit in Kasauli

Sunset Point is a famous tourist destination of Kasauli which is a popular serene place to enjoy the views of the pine, landscape of the cedars at sunset.

The place is located in the Upper Mall which is about 100 meters from Kasauli Club. A large number of tourists visit this tourist place every day.

This place offers a spectacular view at sunset, but it is better to leave this area before dark or late evening as you cannot get many facilities here at night. There is also a walking route to the place which is known as the Gilbert Trail.

Traveler Tips

Wear comfortable shoes as you will have to walk uphill and downhill throughout.

Remember to take your camera and see to it beforehand that the battery is charged.

Carry a newspaper or a mat with you because you will require something to lie down on the rocky and dirty mountainous floor before you sit and wait for the sun to set.

Things to Do There

Watch the sun play peek-a-boo through the rustling green leaves.

Enjoy a remarkable photography session and capture each and every amazing moment.

Spend some time in introspection and rediscover yourself.

Try out hiking through the woods along with a guide.

You can also start an easy trekking trip with the help of a guide.

Gaze at the towering snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas.

Availability of Guides

There are no guides to help you out. However, you can talk to the Father himself or the nuns and the priests to find out more about this rectory if you feel inquisitive.

Best Time to Visit

Every season in Kasauli has its own charm. Therefore, you can visit the Sunset Point on any time of the year.

However, it is recommended that you strictly avoid the monsoon season because a heavy rainfall there often leads to landslides.

Interesting Facts About the Sunset Point, Kasauli

The Sunset Point of Kasauli is one of the oldest places of importance right since the town of Kasauli itself was established in 1842.

The view from the Sunset Point in Kasauli looks upon some important cities like Chandigarh, Panchkula, Baddi, Nalagarh, Kalka and Pinjore.

The clear blue sky above is a breath-taking sight.

At night, many stars and constellations can be spotted by a keen observer because of which some astronomers like to visit the Sunset Point at night.

How to reach

By Road

Kasauli is well connected by road to major cities of India such as Delhi, Solan, Shimla, Chandigarh and Ambala. Regular and frequent bus services are available from Delhi and Chandigarh to Kasauli. By

By Flight

The nearest airport to Kasauli is Chandigarh Airport. For this airport you have regular domestic flight service to all important Indian cities of India like Amritsar, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Srinagar and Kolkata.

Chandigarh Airport is located at a distance of about 70 km from Kasauli. To reach Kasauli from Chandigarh you will easily get taxis from outside the airport at low prices.

By Train

Kasauli has no railway station of its own. Kalka is the most important railway station in North India, located about 40 km closest to Kasauli. Kalka railway station is well connected to major cities of India like Amritsar, Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Mumbai by good trains.

Sunset Point Kasauli Google Map

