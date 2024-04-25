JEE Main Result: Amrit Kaushal topper of Himachal, 56 including two girls got 100 percentile

Amrit Kaushal has been the topper of Himachal Pradesh. Amrit is a resident of Shimla.

56 students have got 100 percentile in JEE Main 2024. Whereas, Amrit Kaushal has been the topper of Himachal Pradesh. Amrit is a resident of Shimla. His father Dr. Ankur and Dr. Sonia run a private clinic. Amrit has done his matriculation from St. Edward’s School and 12th from JCB School, New Shimla. Two girls are also included in the list of those who got 100 percentile. One of them is Shayna Sinha from Delhi and the other is Sanvi Jain from Karnataka.

Apart from this, Aarav Bhatt and Shivansh Nair of Gurugram, Haryana, Aditya Kumar, Yashnel Rawat, Ishaan Gupta, Akshat Chaplot and Himanshu of Rajasthan, Rachit Agarwal and Adeshveer Singh of Punjab, Vedant Saini of Chandigarh, Himanshu Yadav of Uttar Pradesh and Madhav of Delhi. Bansal, Tanya Jha, Ispit Mittal, Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik, Arash Gupta have also got 100 percentile.

Bhumika Saha of West Bengal has secured 56.6784820 percentile in the third gender category. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the merit score of JEE Main 2024 on the basis of best scores of JEE Main January and JEE Main April examination late on Wednesday evening. In the January session examination, 11,79,569 candidates and in the April examination, 10,67,959 candidates appeared in the examination.

JEE Main 2024 examination was conducted in 13 Indian languages ​​including Hindi, English. 571 examination centers were set up in 391 cities in India and 22 cities abroad. With the merit of this JEE Main 2024, now students with top 2.5 lakh scores will appear in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination for admission in IITs.