Kangra is the most populous district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, India. Dharamshala is the administrative headquarters of the district. It is home of Masroor Rock Cut Temple, also known as Himalayan Pyramids and wonder of the world for being likely contender for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Kangra Valley is situated in the Western Himalayas. Administratively, it predominantly lies in the state of Himachal Pradesh in India. It is a popular tourist destination, with the peak season around March and April. The Kangri dialect is spoken there.

The valley is filled with numerous perennial streams, which irrigate the valley. The valley has an average elevation of 2000 ft. Kangra Valley is a strike valley and extends from the foot of the Dhauladhar Range to the south of river Beas. The highest peak on the Dhauladhar range (White Mountain) which marks the boundary between the valley and Chamba, reaches 15,956 ft. The peaks of the range are approximately 13,000 ft above the valley floor, rising sharply from its base with no low hills in between.