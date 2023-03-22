chaitra-navratri-begins-at-shaktipeeth-shri-jwalamukhi-temple-with-traditional-flag-hoisting-ceremony

Local MLA Sanjay Ratan started Chaitra month’s Navratras with a traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the world-famous Shaktipeeth Shri Jwalamukhi Temple and congratulated everyone.

He said that with the blessings of Mother Jwalamukhi, there should be the welfare of the world and all people should cooperate with each other with love, harmony, and brotherhood.

All administrative officers and employees were present on this occasion. The MLA instructed the administration officials that special care should be taken for the facilities of the devotees during Navratras and the law and order in the city should be tight so that the passengers do not face any problem here.