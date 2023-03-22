Cultivation of Mulethi will be done in Six Districts of Himachal, Scheme will Start at Pilot Level

Mulethi not only has medicinal properties, but it can also prove to be effective in strengthening the economy of the farmers. Mulethi is imported in India from countries like Spain, Iraq, Siberia etc. mainly in the Persian Gulf.

At present, it is also being cultivated in Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka in India

Mulethi cultivation will now start in Himachal Pradesh. For this, the scheme will be started at the pilot level. Under this, six districts of Himachal Pradesh have been included.

It includes Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan, Una and Sirmaur districts. Area of Nadaun of district Hamirpur and adjoining area of district Una has been selected.

Mulethi will be cultivated for the first time in Himachal Pradesh. Planting material of Haryana HM One variety has been prepared in this. The area of district Una has been found very suitable under this scheme.

Licorice saplings will be planted in selected areas on trial basis this year. This crop will be ready in the year 2026. Mulethi crop is ready in three years.

Planting in Late March

Under the scheme, the process of plantation will be started at the end of March. Under the scheme, about one thousand liquorice plants will be planted in six districts.

Farmers will be given training for this from time to time. The special thing is that Mulethi is cultivated in a very small area in the whole country.

This time, for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, licorice cultivation will be done in a planned manner. Farmers will do this farming for the first time in Himachal Pradesh. If the trial is successful, later liquorice will be grown in other places as well.

These Scientists are Working on the Project

Scientists Dr. Satveer Singh, Dr. Ramesh Chauhan and their team of Himalaya Bioresource Technology Institute Palampur are working on Mulethi project.

Project Investigator Scientist Dr. Satveer Singh, Dr. Ramesh Chauhan of the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, Palampur said that this scheme is being started on a pilot basis.

It takes three years for the crop to be ready. Its roots are used in this. He said that these plants would be made available to the farmers themselves till the fields.

At the same time, other farmers who want to join this scheme will be added under the scheme. He told that liquorice is a very beneficial plant.

Licorice

Licorice is a shrub plant. Only its roots are useful. In the third year it is dug up and the roots are taken out. Loamy and sandy soil is suitable for licorice crop. Semi temperate climate is very beneficial.

Benefits of Licorice

Licorice is one of the most widely used herbs worldwide for its medicinal benefits. It has been used since ancient times in Indian Ayurveda as well as in Chinese medicine.

Mulethi is rich in Vitamin-A and E. Apart from this, it is also a good source of minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, selenium, phosphorus, silicon and zinc.

Consuming licorice is also beneficial in digestive problems, such as heartburn, stomach ulcers, inflammation of the lining of the stomach, etc.

The properties of licorice are also helpful in improving the body’s immunity, reducing fatigue or weakness, reducing obesity.