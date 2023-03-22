Congress will run ‘Khula Darbar’ (Open Court) Program to Redress Public Grievances Instead of ‘Jan Manch’: CM



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the Congress government has decided to replace BJP’s flagship program ‘Jan Manch’ with a new Jan Grievance Scheme to reach the doorsteps of common people.

CM Sukhu gave this information in response to a question by Congress member Yadvinder Goma during the question hour during the budget session of the state assembly.

Rejecting the demand for continuation of the Jan Manch program launched by the BJP in 2018, the Chief Minister said his government did not need to learn from the previous government how to run an efficient scheme to reach out to the common people.

Rejecting the constant interference of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Jairam Thakur, the Chief Minister said that the former Chief Minister was pressurizing the present government to continue with its old scheme Jan Manch, but the BJP government was no longer in power and the Congress government was taking forward their plans not inclined to increase.

Earlier, in response to a question, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said that the previous government spent Rs 534.38 lakh on the Janmanch scheme.

He said that the Congress government would run an ‘open court’ program to listen to public grievances and redress them.

Earlier, opposing the answer given by the Chief Minister, all the MLAs of the opposition party reached the middle of the House and started protesting against this decision.

The opposition took part in the proceedings of the House after the Question Hour. Jairam Thakur said that the Congress government should take forward this flagship program in public interest.

He said that the concerned minister has also agreed in his reply that 43,821 public interest problems were resolved in Jan Manch.

Accusing the present government of playing politics, Jairam Thakur said that people were wandering from door to door seeking solution to their problems as no such program was available in the State.