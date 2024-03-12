Chances of rain and snowfall in Himachal on March 14, possibility of clear weather from this day.

Shimla: There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh due to the activity of western disturbance. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, rain is forecast at most places in the state on March 13.

There are chances of snowfall in the higher reaches. There is a possibility of bad weather at some places in the middle and high mountains on March 14 also. At the same time, today there is light cloud cover in the capital Shimla.

The department has predicted that the weather will remain bad in some high altitude areas even today. At the same time, the weather is expected to remain clear in the entire state from March 15.

where what minimum temperature?

Minimum temperature in Shimla 7.2, Sundernagar 10.1, Barthin 9.3, Kalpa 0.0, Dharamshala 12.1, Una 10.6, Nahan 13.1, Palampur 9.5, Solan 7.5, Manali 4.9, Kangra 13.0, Mandi 10.3, Bilaspur 11.4, Chamba 11.3, Dalhousie 4.2, Jubbarhatti 10.0 , Kufri 4.7, Kukumseri -4.1, Narkanda 1.7, Bharmour 3.7, Reckong Peo 3.5, Seaubag 8.5, Dhaulakuan 11.3, Barthin 9.5, Paonta Sahib 12.0, Sarahan 7.5 and Dehragopipur recorded 13.0 degrees Celsius.