Public Service Commission releases interview schedule of seven recruitments

Shimla: The State Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule of seven recruitment examinations. These interviews will be taken on 22 and 23 January at the Commission’s headquarters in Shimla.

According to the notice issued by DK Ratan, Secretary of the Commission, personality for the recruitment of Acharya Astrology in the Higher Education Department, Assistant Director of Document and Photography in the Forensic Department, Assistant Publication Officer in the Information and Public Relations Department and Assistant Town Planner in Town and Country Department. The test will be held on January 22.

After this, on January 23, personality tests will be taken for Assistant and District Language Officer from Language Department, Scientific Officer from Forensic Science, Document and Photography and Scientific Officer from Chemistry and Toxicology.

Call letters for all the candidates for these recruitments have been uploaded on the website of the Commission.

Staff nurse will be recruited on 21 posts

Shimla. The Health Department has started the recruitment process of staff nurses. This recruitment is going to be on batch basis. Recruitment will be conducted on 21 posts. Invitation letters have been sent to all the applicants regarding recruitment.

These include ten posts of General, three of Scheduled Caste, two of Scheduled Caste BPL, four of OBC and OBC WFF. The Health Department has called upon the selected candidates to participate in the counseling at the scheduled time.

