Gift of Rs 7000 crore to the state; Anurag Thakur said, PM handed over Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane

Shimla: Union Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur termed the inauguration of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as important from the strategic and tourism point of view and said that it is another gift of the Modi government to Himachal. Said.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for three new road projects at a cost of Rs 2253 crore.

Shri Anurag Thakur said that good roads play a significant role in the development of any state. The Modi government is laying a network of roads to connect villages with cities and to promote connectivity.

The Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 114 road projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the national interest, which also includes the strategic and tourism important Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane in Devbhoomi Himachal at a cost of Rs 4760 crore.

Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is no less than a boon for Bilaspur of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Also, construction of 2-laning of Hamirpur bypass on NH 103 and 3-laning of Shimla-Mataur corridor, 4-laning of Sihuni to Rajol section of NH-154 (Package-2), 4-laning of Thanpuri to Paraur section of NH-154.

He expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Road Highways Minister Gadkari for blessing the lane’s construction.

Shri Thakur said that with the construction of the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Nerchowk, four-lane to reduce the traffic pressure on NH-21, the tourists coming to Manali will be able to have a pleasant journey.