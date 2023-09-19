Cement prices increased by Rs 10 per bag in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, all three big companies have increased the price of cement by Rs 10 per bag. Increase in cement prices will put additional burden on the common class.

Ultratech, Ambuja and ACC Cement Company have increased the prices in the state. According to sources, cement prices are likely to increase by another Rs 5 in the next few days.

The price of ACC cement has increased from Rs 430 to Rs 440. Whereas the price of ACC Gold has increased from Rs 470 to Rs 480.

The prices of UltraTech Cement have also increased by Rs 10. The price of UltraTech cement has increased from Rs 430 per bag to Rs 440 per bag.

All the cement companies in the state have increased the prices simultaneously. The increased prices have been implemented from 12:00 am last night. Due to increase in the prices of cement, the budget of the owners of under construction houses has got spoiled.

Pawan Barur, owner of Kishan Lal & Sons, seller of ACC Cement, and Manoj Kumar, director of Satya Prakash & Company, said that the prices of cement have increased by Rs 10 per bag.