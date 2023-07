Shimla: The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed again due to a massive landslide near mile 6 between Mandi and Pandoh.

The road has been obstructed due to mud stones and big rocks due to landslides in heavy rains at 1 am. Fortunately, no vehicle came in its grip. This road has become very dangerous near 6 miles.

Till now no advisory of any kind has been issued by the administration for an alternate road, but vehicles are plying from Padoh via Gohar Chailchowk.