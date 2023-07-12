HAS Exam Postponed; Commission Took Decision due to Heavy Rains

Shimla: Due to bad weather in the state, the preliminary examination of HAS has also been postponed. Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued orders in this regard on Tuesday. Commission Secretary Devendra Kumar Ratan has issued this order.

It may be noted that the preliminary examination of HAS was to be conducted in the state on July 23. But the Public Service Commission has decided to postpone the examination due to the closure of highways and link roads due to rains in the state.

It has been said in the orders that now this exam will be held on August 20. For more information, applicants can contact the contact number of the Public Service Commission office.