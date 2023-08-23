Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander makes successful soft-landing on Moon

“India is on the Moon”: ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon.

#WATCH | “India is on the Moon”: ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram makes safe and soft landing on the Moon pic.twitter.com/5xEKg0Lrlu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

India makes its second attempt to land a spacecraft on the Moon on Wednesday, a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt to land on the lunar south pole about 6:04 p.m. local time (1234 GMT) on Wednesday.

Isro said it was all set to activate the automatic landing sequence of the spacecraft, triggering the algorithm that will take over once it reaches above the designated spot and help it land.