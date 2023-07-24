Admission date extended till July 31 in colleges due to heavy rains and landslides

Shimla. The Education Department has given great relief to the students for taking admission in colleges.

The admission date has been extended till July 31 in all government and private colleges affiliated to HPU and SPU.

This order has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education on Saturday in this regard. Earlier, the department had extended the date till July 22 for admission in colleges for the academic session 2023-24.

But due to the heavy rains and landslides, many students have not yet been able to take admission in graduation.

In such a situation, keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the students, the education department again decided to extend the admission date.