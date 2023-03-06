Approval of New Excise Policy in Cabinet Meeting, Promotion of Tourism, Mini Bar will Open

The Himachal cabinet meeting was held on Monday at the State Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. The new excise policy for the year 2023-24 was approved in the cabinet.

Under the new excise policy, auction-cum-tendering of retail excise shops was approved with the objective of substantial increase in government revenue, reduction in the price of liquor, and curbing its smuggling from neighboring states.

Keg beer of 5 liters capacity will be sold at liquor vends. This will also benefit the consumers and they will be able to enjoy a wide variety of beer.

In order to benefit the gardeners, it was decided to start a new variety of wine by mixing fruits.

To promote tourism, hotel owners holding L-3 L-4 L-5 license will be allowed to run minibars.