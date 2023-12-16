Cabinet meeting on 18th in Dharamshala

Shimla: Preparations are underway to hold the next meeting of the Himachal Cabinet on December 18 in Dharamshala. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has just gone to Dubai and will reach Shimla on December 17.

The next day on 18th December, he will reach Dharamshala with the entire government, because the winter session of the Assembly will start in Tapovan from 19th December.

There is also a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on 18th December and a Cabinet meeting is being proposed before or after this meeting.

Some decisions related to Kangra district may also be taken in this meeting to be held in Dharamshala. The Chief Minister has already announced to make Kangra the tourism capital.

Additional cabinet ministers in the form of Rajesh Dharmani from Bilaspur and Yadvindra Goma from Kangra district will also be in the session this time.

Some important agendas of the Education and Health Department are also being discussed in the cabinet meeting. Some policy matters from the education department will come to the cabinet. The cabinet will also pass the bills to be tabled in the winter session of the Assembly.

