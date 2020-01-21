Vehicular traffic suspended beyond Shimla following snow

Shimla and adjoining areas witnessed snow on Tuesday. Following this, vehicular traffic was suspended to upper Himachal beyond Dhalli.

It started snowing in Dhalli, Kufri and Fagu around midnight and continued in the morning.

A truck skidded near Chharabra and blocked the road on Monday night and the police control room received a call that a pregnant woman who was on her way from Rohru to a Shimla hospital was stranded near Chharabra.

A police party reached the spot, removed the truck and took the woman to hospital in a police vehicle.

Around 15 people were rescued from the Dhalli- Kufri stretch on Monday night, police said.

Meanwhile, Manali received 9 cm of snow, followed by Kalpa 4 cm, Kufri 3 cm, Keylong 2 cm and Shimla 1 cm. The minimum temperature decreased by a few notches. Shimla recorded a low of 0 degree Celsius.

The local MeT department has predicted rain and snow at a few places in the middle and high hills on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments

comments