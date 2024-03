Two people traveling in the car died after it fell into the Baira ravine near Khakhadi on the Nakrod-Himgiri road in Teesa sub-division.

There were only two people in the car. At present the people killed in the accident have not been identified.

The police have taken the bodies of those killed in the accident in their custody and sent them to Tisa Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have registered the case and started investigation into the detailed causes of the accident.