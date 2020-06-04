Coronavirus: Himachal reports 7 new cases, tally rises to 353

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported seven new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s case tally to 353.

Kinnaur reported the two cases of the deadly disease—the first ones reported in the district so far.

Shimla reported a new case of coronavirus, taking the total in the district to 10. The case was reported in Jeori in Shimla district.

All the three fresh cases were returnees from Delhi and were under institutional quarantine at Jeori and Kinnaur, said Shimla DC.

They are all asymptomatic and have been kept in isolation rooms at the institutional quarantine centres, a health official said.

Four more tested positive in Kangra, taking a total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 94.

Those who tested positive include a 30-years-old man, a resident of Badhal village in Fatehpur, who had travelled back from Madhya Prades on May 27 and was presently under institutional quarantine Sansarpur Terrace. He was asymptomatic.

A 31-year-old man, who came back from Pathankot on May 28 and was presently in home-quarantine in Gangath near Indora also tested positive.

A 25-year-old man, a resident of Golwan in Fatehpur tehsil, presently under institutional quarantine in Fatehpur for violating containment zone orders also tested positive for the contagion on Wednesday. He had no travel history and the administration is tracing his contact history.

A 22-year-old man, who travelled from Delhi by an Air India flight on May 29 and was presently under institutional quarantine at Fatehpur tested positive for coronavirus.

All of them were shifted to COVID containment centre inBaijnath.

Source : The Tribune

