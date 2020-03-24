Curfew clamped in Kangra and Una districts of Himachal

Curfew was imposed in Kangra and Una sdistrict of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

First, it was imposed in Covid-hit Kangra; later, Una was also added to the list to stem the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Kangra district was under lockdown since two persons had tested positive for coronavirus on March 21.

On Monday, a 69-year-old Tibetan who had returned from the US and tested positive for coronavirus died at Tanda medical college. After that the administration sealed McLeodganj and nobody was allowed in and out of the hill station.

On Tuesday afternoon curfew was imposed in the entire district. Now nobody would be allowed to move out of homes.

The shops for essential commodities would open only for limited notified time and people would be allowed to buy provisions in notified timing only. Kangra is the only district of Himachal where three people have tested positive for coronavirus.

It also recorded the first death due to coronavirus.

The DC said curfew was being imposed as people were not adhering to the lockdown. Now any vehicle or person roaming around without any reason would be booked and arrested. With PTI

