Himachal CM rules out lockdown

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur yesterday put an end to speculation about lockdown. He clarified that when the nation was moving towards Unlock 3.0, it would not be appropriate to impose a lockdown.

He said the areas from where cases were being reported had been declared containment zones and, as such, there was no need for a complete lockdown.

Meanwhile, with 73 Covid cases yesterday, the state’s tally shot up to 2,403, including 12 deaths.

The steep increase in Solan continued with 26 new cases. There were 13 cases from Kangra, nine from Kullu, eight Shimla, seven Mandi, five Sirmaur, three Kinnaur and two from Hamirpur.

Dharamsala: Thirteen persons, including eight members of family from Nurpur, who had come in contact with a coronavirus patient, tested positive in Kangra district.

Sirmaur: Five persons, including two from Govindgarh Mohalla in Nahan, tested Covid-positive in Sirmaur district on Wednesday.

Solan: Twentyfive persons, including two girls and three doctors from MMU Medical College, Sultanpur, tested positive. As many as 22 cases were from the BBN industrial area. The daughter of a former Health Minister from Kangra is among the three infected doctors. — TNS

Source : The Tribune

