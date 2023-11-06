Hundreds of posts vacant in animal husbandry; Increasing workload on employees

Shimla: Many posts of various categories are vacant in the Animal Husbandry Department. To fill these posts, the Animal Husbandry Department has sent a proposal to the government. In such a situation, the Animal Husbandry Department is waiting for permission from the government.

Due to hundreds of vacant posts of Senior Veterinary Officers, Veterinary Officers, Chief Veterinary Inspector, Junior Veterinary Inspector, Veterinary Inspectors in the department, it is putting a burden on other officers.

11 out of 67 posts of Senior Veterinary Officer, 64 out of 468 posts of Veterinary Officers, 35 out of 59 posts of Chief Veterinary Inspector, 363 out of 2355 posts of Junior Veterinary Inspector, 50 out of 366 posts of Veterinary Inspector are vacant.

The additional burden on existing officers and employees has also increased. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department say that the process of filling the vacant posts will be started as soon as the approval is received.