Earthquake Tremors in Chamba, People Came out of Their homes, No Loss of life or Property

Earthquake tremors were felt in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. As soon as the tremors of the earthquake started, people ran out of the houses.

During this, an atmosphere of panic was created. According to official sources, it is a matter of relief that at present there is no information about any loss of life or property in the district due to the earthquake.

The intensity of the earthquake was around 4 on the Richter scale. Its center is believed to be the neighboring state of Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt for two seconds at around 8.08 am.

It is worth mentioning that Chamba district is considered very sensitive from the point of view of earthquake and it has been included in the five zones where there can be heavy destruction of life and property if the intensity of earthquake is high. Earthquake tremors are frequently felt in Chamba district.