Dharamshala Stadium got to host five World Cup matches

Shimla: The International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala has got the opportunity to host five matches of the ICC World Cup to be held in October-November, in which one match will be played between the Indian team and New Zealand.

The first match in Dharamshala will be between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on October 7. This will be the third match of the World Cup.

After this, there will be a match between England and Bangladesh on 10 October. The third match in Dharamshala will be held on October 17 between South Africa and the Qualifier 1 team.

After this, there will be a match between India vs New Zealand on 22 October. The fifth and final match in Dharamsala will be between New Zealand and Australia on 28 October.